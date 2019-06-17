New Peterborough secondary school gets funding to open

A new secondary school in Peterborough has received government funding, paving the way for it to open in 2022.

Funding has been approved for Manor Drive Academy at Paston Reserve as part of the government’s Wave 13 scheme to create new free schools across the country.

Peterborough City Council, working alongside the 4Cs academy trust, bid for funding for the school which was approved last week by the Department for Education (DfE).

The money will save the council £25 million.

Detailed plans for the school have yet to be compiled but a site has been earmarked in Manor Drive. The school is planned to have spaces for 900 11 to 16-year-old pupils, with six forms of entry and 180 pupils in each year group.

The DfE also last week approved plans to open a new Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided school in Hampton.

Peterborough City Council will now consult on the new school before having the final say on whether it will open or not.

The application had been made by the Diocese of East Anglia at the new Hampton East housing development.

The school could also open in 2022.

It is expected that when the new school - if approved - is full it could have up to 90 place in each year group. It is also expected to have a nursery.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, council cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “Peterborough is the fifth fastest growing city in the UK, so our challenge to find new school places for pupils is an urgent and ongoing one.

“We’re delighted to get the go-ahead for the Paston school and will now press ahead with drawing up plans. Not only will this school help to alleviate demand for places in this area but it has also saved the council £25 million.

“The proposal for Hampton Waters is an early stage and we will be consulting with residents before any final decision is made.”

Only 18 per cent of applications as part of the Wave 13 initiative were successful.