New headteacher starts at Peterborough school

A new headteacher has started at a school in Peterborough.

Rick Carroll took up the position of principal at Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA) in Queens Gardens when the school returned from its Easter break on Tuesday.

Rick has a background of leading schools across Coventry, Suffolk, Stevenage and St Neots, where he rose from the position of deputy headteacher to executive headteacher.

But now he is excited to get back to what he describes as “the best job in the world.”

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to take up the position of principal at Thomas Deacon Academy. I thoroughly enjoyed the interview process and from day one I got a real sense of the level of support that I would receive from my colleagues at TDA and TDET (Thomas Deacon Education Trust).

“The values of the school and the trust strongly align with my own which is really important. I knew it would be a great fit for me.

“I was lucky enough to meet a number of students as part of my interview and I was very impressed with how they represented the academy and its values.”

Chief Executive Officer of TDET, Julie Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to have appointed Rick to lead Thomas Deacon Academy. We knew he would be a great addition to our team as he shares the same values as we do at all our schools across the trust.

“He also brings with him enthusiasm for the role and valuable expertise that will benefit the academy and the trust more widely.

“Rick has a very exciting vision for the academy and we are looking forward to seeing him take this forward. We are delighted to welcome him into our community and look forward to working with him closely over the coming months.”