New free schools in Peterborough get the go ahead

Two new free schools in Peterborough have been given the go ahead.

The new schools known as Manor Drive Primary Academy and Manor Drive Secondary Academy will open in September 2022 after a business case from the city council received approval from the Government.

Education

Manor Drive Primary will be located adjacent to Norwood Lane and will be built to accommodate 420 children (two forms of entry). It is scheduled to open to one form of entry for Reception children in the first year.

A 26 place nursery will also be constructed at the site.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy will be built to accommodate 900 children (six forms of entry) and will initially open to four forms of Year 7 children.

The schools will be built in the area known as Paston Reserve which is currently under development. The area is east of the Paston Parkway and is bordered by Newborough

Road and Norwood Lane.

Phase 2 of the housing development is underway with the construction of 350 houses.

Once works have completed the site will have a total of 1,050 homes as well as a new community centre and play facilities.

RELATED: Agreement reached on 1,000 properties in Peterborough

The schools will be run by the Four Cs Academy Trust which currently runs Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton, Fulbridge Academy in the city centre and Hampton Vale Primary.

The trust has previously made successful funding bids into the Government’s Free Schools Programme for both schools.

A projected timetable for the project is for a contractor to be appointed in July 2020 with early works completed by November.

It is anticipated that planning permission will have been granted by December 2020, allowing for construction to start on site in January 2021 with completion in July 2022.

The council said it will also ensure there is an access road from Newborough Road into the secondary school site, subject to planning approval.

If approved, the road will be constructed by Skanska and will be completed before the contractor starts on site in January 2021.

The early works before construction can begin include contamination clearance, removal and relocation of overhead power cables and installation of a new substation.

The council added: “A public consultation event will be held (venue to be determined) for the new school designs to be on display.

“All comments made by the public in relation to the school designs will be collated and submitted to the Planning Department with the planning application.”