New bank at Peterborough school sparks pupils’ interest

A primary school has been rewarding its pupils and teaching them about money by opening a new bank.

Discovery Primary Academy in Mounsteven Avenue is allowing pupils to earn ‘discs’ by showing kindness and respect. They can earn interest on their discs, or spend them straight away in a shop selling stationary, books, learning games and art sets. The bank and shop are staffed by children in Year 5 who had to apply and interview for the role.

The school said: “The children must really show exceptional effort and behaviour to earn a disc. We have therefore seen a huge improvement in the effort that the children are putting into their work and to the way that they are behaving in and around school.” Signage for the bank and shop were created by Peter Melkowski from Print Solutions.