New art competition for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire youngsters with special educational needs

A competition inviting young people to create art inspired by the ambition to make special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) everybody’s business has been launched.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university at Peterborough City Council, and Cllr Simon Bywater, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, have launched the new SEND art competition.

The two councils are calling for paintings, drawings and other artworks that bring the following words and phrases used in our SEND Pledge to life.

The winning artworks will be used to create a poster to illustrate how the councils will work together with children and families to help them to achieve their potential.

· Welcome everyone

· Celebrate success

· Trust each other

· Aim high

· Create opportunities

· Value individuality

· Build confidence

· Be honest

· Listen

· Be positive.

Cllr Ayres said: “We have high aspirations for all our children and young people and want to ensure they have the right support provided in the right place and at the right time so that they can thrive and be the best they can be. We want children and young people to help us to illustrate how we will all work together to achieve these aspirations.”

Cllr Bywater said: “I would urge all children and young people to put pen to paper and show us what it means to them to ‘aim high’ or ‘celebrate success’.”

The competition is open to all children and young people living in Peterborough or Cambridgeshire. The closing date is January 6, 2020.

Youngsters are asked to indicate which of the terms their artwork relates to.

Drawings, paintings, cartoons or other artworks should be submitted via:

Facebook: CambridgeshireCC

Twitter: @cambscc (#MakeSENDeverybodysbusiness)

Email: localoffer@peterborough.gov.uk.