Nearly 3,000 Peterborough pupils offered place at secondary school

More than 80 per cent were offered a place at their first choice of schools

Nearly 3,000 Peterborough pupils have been offered a place at a secondary school in the city.

Offers were sent out to families earlier this week – with a decrease in the proportion of pupils offered a place at one of their top three preferred schools compared to last year.

Peterborough City Council said that this is due to unprecedented numbers of Year 6 children arriving in Peterborough within the current academic year.

To date, Peterborough City Council’s admissions team received 150 applications for children new to the city in Year 6 within the 2024-2025 academic year.

In total 96.98% of pupils have been allocated a place at one of their three preference schools and 93.36% of pupils were allocated a place at either their first or second preference school. In total, 81.57% of pupils have received a place at their first preference school for 2025/26.

Overall, 2,988 offers were made to Peterborough schools - a slight decrease on last year.

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: “Once again we have seen unprecedented numbers of pupils joining Peterborough primary schools in Year 6 meaning there is a greater demand for secondary school places than we had predicted and planned. This has resulted in slightly less children being offered one of their first or second preference schools. However, despite this unique challenge for our admissions team, to have over 96.98 per cent of pupils being offered one of their three preferences is still an excellent outcome.

“I would like to thank parents and carers for getting their applications in on time which will always give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their three preference schools. I would also like to thank our admissions team for their excellent work at this busy time of year, processing and allocating thousands of places to children in this city.”

An appeal process is in place for parents unhappy with the offer they have been given.

All school place offers must be accepted by 17 March 2025 to ensure a school place is secured for September 2025.