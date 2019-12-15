Nativities make season so special

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m feeling unusually festive this year, writes Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Peterborough City Council.

Maybe it’s the glossy advert from my namesake department store (I don’t get a discount) with the excitable dragon that seems to be on every time I switch on the TV.

Or perhaps it’s the many superb nativity plays going on around the city. I was delighted to receive a very neat, handwritten invite from a pupil at Dogthorpe Infants School. Thank you Lucia for the invite.

I’ve got a lot that I want to write about in this column, but I want to start off by wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and hopefully a relaxing break between now and the New Year.

I also want to ask you all to take a look at a special recycling themed version of Jingle Bells that has been put together by schoolchildren from 10 city-based schools.

It’s called ‘Christmas - Don’t let it cost the Earth’ and encourages all residents to put more in their green and brown bins over the coming weeks to help with our Climate Emergency.

Watch on the council’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels to see if your child is involved, but be warned....the song is very catchy and will get stuck in your head for the next week at least.

Over the festive period if you have a free moment, I have two pieces of ‘homework’ for you....

The first is to make sure that you get your child’s primary school applications completed. You can do this really easily on the council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk. This application needs to be completed by the national deadline 15 January, so it makes sense to get it out of the way during the festive break.

The second is to make a New Year’s resolution to read to your child every night. In November I attended the Peterborough Celebrates Reading Conference at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

It’s no secret that here in Peterborough we are doing all we can to improve children’s literacy and this school year we have a ‘Year of Reading’ campaign going on in the city to encourage as many parents and children to read on a regular basis. The conference made sure that all the teachers and school leaders who attended are on the same ‘page’ and understand why reading is so vital to a child’s development.

At this conference I shared my favourite books when I was 11. They were: 1. Enid Blyton – Famous Five – Five Go To Smuggler’s Top, 2. Martin Waddell – Napper’s Golden Goals (I had dreams of playing for England) 3. Sue Townsend – The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole 4. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – The Lost World.

These books captured my imagination, gave me a love for the English language that still exists today, and helped me to dream big and believe that anything was possible.

I may not have realised my ambition to play for England (although I am still available Gareth if needed!), but I firmly believe that books give children a boost, not only in their academic success, but also to develop softer skills that will help them through life. Skills like questioning the world around them, believing in their own potential, learning more about different cultures, maintaining a healthy curiosity for life and providing a quiet space for when their mind gets busy and cluttered.

If you or your child are looking for a New Year’s resolution, I don’t believe you could pick anything better than making a commitment to read together every night.

Finally, for those who haven’t taken part yet, the representation period for the proposed new Roman Catholic primary school at Hampton Lakes closes December 19 . There’s an online form at www.peterborough.gov.uk which you can use to make your views known before councillors make a decision on whether or not to open the school.