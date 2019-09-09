MP says Peterborough has ‘a long way to go’ after finishing second bottom in primary school league tables

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has said Peterborough needs to be ‘significantly higher up’ the national primary school league tables after finishing second from bottom this year.

Mr Vara said he was pleased to see the city making ‘marginal’ improvements compared to last year, but said there was still more work to do.

This year, 55 per cent of pupils in the city leaving primary school at the end of Key Stage 2 achieved the expected national standard in reading, writing and maths.

Nationally, 65 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard.

The only authority Peterborough finished ahead of was Bedford, with 53 per cent of pupils hitting the standard.

Last year, the provisional results showed 52 per cent of pupils in Peterborough hit the standard.

Mr Vara said: “I am pleased to see a marginal improvement in these results but clearly we have a long way to go.

“I know that Cllr Lynne Ayres and Jonathan Lewis are working closely with local schools and it is important they continue to do so as Peterborough’s results still need to be significantly higher up the league table.

“I have made my views clear to the relevant people on a number of occasions and will continue to work with them.

“I am particularly encouraged by the recent government announcement of increased per pupil funding by 2021/22 to a minimum of £4,000 for each primary school student. I very much hope that this additional funding will help improve local results.”