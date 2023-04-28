News you can trust since 1948
Major Peterborough academy trust receives award for sustainable and plant-based menus

Five schools in the area have benefitted from the new menu so far.

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

Five academies in Peterborough have won national awards for their healthy and sustainable menus.

The schools are the first in the country to secure Silver in The ProVeg School Plates Awards - a national accreditation scheme recognising nutritious and eco-friendly menus.

The award-winning schools; Welbourne Primary Academy, Upwood Primary Academy, Warboys Primary Academy, Gladstone Academy and Thomas Deacon Academy, are all part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), which educates more than 5,000 students throughout Cambridgeshire.

Thomas Deacon Education Trust's award-winning Catering team.Thomas Deacon Education Trust's award-winning Catering team.
The Trust launched its new menus in April, featuring a number of new plant- based meals that have proven extremely popular with pupils and staff alike.

Working with ProVeg UK, a non-profit organisation, the academies have replaced several carbon-heavy meat-based dishes with sustainable plant-based and vegetarian alternatives – while also increasing the nutrition profile of the meals. The schools serve a wide range of low-carbon dishes, ranging from BBQ Pulled Quorn Wrap to Mexican-style Chilli Non-Carne, helping children to make the connection between their food and its impact on the planet.

Jimmy Pierson, Director of ProVeg UK, said: “We’re delighted to recognise the wonderful work schools in Peterborough are doing to create healthier and more sustainable menus. By increasing the quantity and quality of plant-based school food, TDET is not only improving children’s health, but they are protecting their future. In the midst of a global climate crisis, reducing food emissions has never been more pressing. It’s heartwarming to see how much the children are enjoying the food and supporting more climate-friendly menus.”

Michael Dove, Catering Operations Manager at TDET, said: “Providing children with good food is at the heart of what we do, and if we can help to save the planet while doing so, that’s a win-win. Our cooks have been working hard to develop great menus that the kids will love - we even run tasting-sessions with them before launching any new dishes to make sure we’re serving food they enjoy.

An example of the food served in the schools.An example of the food served in the schools.
"It’s wonderful to receive national recognition in exchange for our hard work.”

The ProVeg School Plates Awards launched earlier this year to set the standards for low-carbon menus across UK schools.

The awards are designed to recognise the positive steps taken by caterers to create healthier, climate-friendly menus.

