King’s School Speech Day hits all the right notes

The biggest ever cohort at The King’s School enjoyed the traditional start to the term with Speech Day at Peterborough Cathedral.

About 1,200 pupils from the school, which was recently nominated as the Sunday Times Best State School in East Anglia, packed into the cathedral for the event, which was held under the Gaia art exhibition this year.

The pupils heard from baritone Nicholas Morris, a former King’s School pupil. Head teacher Darren Ayling said: “We were all delighted he could come and talk to us – the arts are under pressure, and he was able to talk about chasing the dreams you have.”

There was also the annual prize giving, and the head teacher’s address and review of the year.