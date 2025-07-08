Kimbolton School shortlisted for prestigious national award

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year 2025 awards, in the highly sought-after ‘Co-educational Independent School of the Year’ category.

This national recognition places Kimbolton School among the UK’s leading independent schools, highlighting its exceptional commitment to providing a vibrant, inclusive, and forward-thinking educational experience for all pupils.

Now in their eighth year, the Independent Schools of the Year awards – organised by Independent School Parent magazine – are a celebration of the innovation, care, and ambition that define the UK’s independent sector. With a record number of nominations submitted across 25 categories, this year’s competition saw hundreds of entries, many from schools entering for the first time.

Headmaster at Kimbolton School, Will Chuter, commented: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. At Kimbolton School, we believe that true education goes beyond exam results. We aim to nurture young people who are kind, curious, and courageous – equipped with the confidence to lead and the empathy to collaborate. This shortlisting is a testament to the entire Kimbolton community – our pupils, staff and parents – who work together to make this a vibrant and inclusive place to learn and grow.”

Kimbolton School pupil

The school’s submission highlighted a number of key achievements from the past academic year. These include strong examination results at GCSE and A Level; a thriving co-curricular programme with over 100 weekly clubs and activities; and a pastoral care system that recognises and supports the different needs of boys and girls at each stage of their development.

Kimbolton School’s commitment to outreach and community engagement was also recognised. The school recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Masterclasses programme, which welcomes hundreds of local primary pupils each year. Alongside this, its growing international boarding community, emphasis on accessibility and bursary provision, and the adoption of the school-wide “One school. One family.” ethos were all commended.

2025 marks Kimbolton’s 425th anniversary – a major milestone in the school’s rich history of delivering values-led education, while continually evolving to meet the needs of pupils in a changing world.

The list of finalists will be published on 9 September 2025, with winners to be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

To find out more about the Independent Schools of the Year Awards, visit: www.independentschoolsoftheyear.co.uk