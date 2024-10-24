In Pictures: Festival at Peterborough ARU celebrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics

An event to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at ARU Peterborough university attracted more than 1,500 visitors on Saturday.

Aimed at five-17-year-olds, The Peterborough STEM festival offered various fun and engaging activities to visitors.

From coding workshops and interactive science experiments, to engineering demonstrations, inspirational talks and exhibitions – there was something to spark interest in all who attended.

Youngsters were also able to see robotics in action, a geology rock display, examine specimens under microscopes, try out 3D printing, and take part in a mathematics treasure hunt, among other things.

A ‘Quiet Hour’ was also held at the event, with reduced lighting and noise, to enable SEND children and their families to feel welcome and safe.

Andy Reedman, director of Peterborough STEM Festival, said: “It was a great success seeing as our last one was in 2019. 2016 was our first so it’s good to be back.

“We had over 1500 visitors, around 40 exhibitors and great support from ARU.

“The whole idea of it is to inspire youngsters into STEM careers (particularly the girls who may not think they can become pilots or engineers and the like). We’re sowing the STEM seeds early.”

Commenting on Facebook, one attendee was full of praise for the event, stating: “Thanks for organising such an amazing event. My boys loved it, and we have learned loads. The many experts were all so enthusiastic to share knowledge and encourage a desire to learn more. Obviously a lot of work goes in to this and it is really appreciated.”

