IN PICTURES: A Level results day in Peterborough as students celebrate picking up exam grades

There were plenty of celebrations in Peterborough as youngsters picked up their A Level results.
Many teenagers returned to their schools for the final time to pick up their grades on Thursday.
Teachers from across the city have praised the work done by students this year.
Students at Queen Katharine Academy celebrate with their results Photo: QKA
Jacob Nunn from Nene Park Academy achieved grades A, B, C and secured an apprenticeship with Aegeon. Photo: Nene Park Academy
Oliver, who successfully achieved A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and psychology at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, is taking a gap year before studying for a degree apprenticeship. Photo: Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Head Student Eliza Greenwood achieved two A*s and two As at Nene Park Academy, and will study at Cambridge University. Photo: Nene Park Academy