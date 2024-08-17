IN PICTURES: A Level results day in Peterborough as students celebrate picking up exam grades

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:45 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 13:51 BST
Youngsters head back to school for the final time to pick up grades

There were plenty of celebrations in Peterborough as youngsters picked up their A Level results.

Many teenagers returned to their schools for the final time to pick up their grades on Thursday.

Teachers from across the city have praised the work done by students this year.

The Peterborough Telegraph covered results day on Thursday with a live blog – here are some of the pictures from a day many will remember for years to come.

Students at Queen Katharine Academy celebrate with their results

1. Peterborough A Level Results Day

Students at Queen Katharine Academy celebrate with their results Photo: QKA

Jacob Nunn from Nene Park Academy achieved grades A, B, C and secured an apprenticeship with Aegeon.

2. Peterborough A Level Results Day

Jacob Nunn from Nene Park Academy achieved grades A, B, C and secured an apprenticeship with Aegeon. Photo: Nene Park Academy

Oliver, who successfully achieved A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and psychology at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, is taking a gap year before studying for a degree apprenticeship.

3. Peterborough A Level Results Day

Oliver, who successfully achieved A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and psychology at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, is taking a gap year before studying for a degree apprenticeship. Photo: Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Head Student Eliza Greenwood achieved two A*s and two As at Nene Park Academy, and will study at Cambridge University.

4. Peterborough A Level Results Day

Head Student Eliza Greenwood achieved two A*s and two As at Nene Park Academy, and will study at Cambridge University. Photo: Nene Park Academy

