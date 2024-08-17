IN PICTURES: A Level results day in Peterborough as students celebrate picking up exam grades

There were plenty of celebrations in Peterborough as youngsters picked up their A Level results.

Many teenagers returned to their schools for the final time to pick up their grades on Thursday.

Teachers from across the city have praised the work done by students this year.

The Peterborough Telegraph covered results day on Thursday with a live blog – here are some of the pictures from a day many will remember for years to come.

1 . Peterborough A Level Results Day Students at Queen Katharine Academy celebrate with their results Photo: QKA Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough A Level Results Day Jacob Nunn from Nene Park Academy achieved grades A, B, C and secured an apprenticeship with Aegeon. Photo: Nene Park Academy Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough A Level Results Day Oliver, who successfully achieved A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and psychology at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, is taking a gap year before studying for a degree apprenticeship. Photo: Ormiston Bushfield Academy Photo Sales