Huge praise for Peterborough primary school as Ofsted gives ‘Good’ rating

A Peterborough primary school has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted with inspectors offering widespread praise.

Ofsted said Welland Academy in Scalford Drive is a “happy school” and that “pupils enjoy learning and being with their teachers”.

Principal Jo Anderson with pupils at Welland Academy

It was noted that “parents agree that their children are well cared for,” that “bullying is rare” and that the pupils “have many opportunities to develop their confidence”.

The inspectors added: “The school provides pupils with a wide range of experiences to broaden their horizons.”

Ofsted also praised the school’s leadership and its “positive links with the local community”.

It said the curriculum is “well planned” and that “pupils are able to build on knowledge and skills because teachers understand how to put together sequences of lessons”. The inspectors added: “Pupils show good attitudes to equality and diversity. They are proud of their school’s values of kindness, bravery, patience, honesty, curiosity, independence, resilience and confidence.

“Pupils are well prepared for their future in modern Britain. Staff feel well supported, including those who are new to the profession. Leaders are considerate of teachers’ workload.”

The academy has 407 pupils and is run by the Greenwood Academies Trust.

Principal Jo Anderson said: “I am thrilled by the incredible efforts of our excellent pupils and staff and am incredibly proud of the results they have achieved. As an academy we strive to ensure the very best standards of teaching and support are provided to our pupils so they can fulfil their potential. I am delighted that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“I would like to thank everyone at the academy, from our pupils and their parents to our dedicated team of staff. This success is a reflection of the efforts of our wonderful school community.”

Wayne Norrie, chief executive officer at the Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “As a trust we hold ourselves to highest teaching and learning standards, and the team at Welland Academy, led by Jo Anderson, is a testament to what can be achieved through a shared commitment to high-quality education.

“The staff and pupils at Welland Academy have created an enriching learning environment and I am so pleased to see the hard work of the staff, pupils, parents and the trust rewarded in this Ofsted report.”

The Ofsted report can be read on its website at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50132625.