Housing association serves up donation to Stilton school to mark Wimbledon championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children at a Stilton Primary School have been encouraged to pick up their tennis racquets during Wimbledon and beyond following a generous donation from a nearby housing association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform, which has delivered a number of Shared Ownership homes across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia, provided pupils at Stilton C of E Primary School with high-quality racquets and balls to mark this year’s historic tournament.

The equipment donated will benefit pupils of all ages, with Platform committed to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform is providing over 100 high-quality, energy-efficient homes at the development in Norman Cross, just seven miles from Peterborough, in collaboration with Countryside Partnerships.

Saying cheese: Stilton pupils all smiles after netting brand new equipment

The development, off New Road, boasts a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes centred around contemporary living in a vibrant community suitable for a variety of home seekers.

Andrew Wallace, head of PE at Stilton C of E Primary School, said: “We’re really thankful for this generous donation from Platform, and the pupils wasted no time in getting stuck in.

“It’s great to know that local businesses like to benefit the community, and this donation will go a long way to helping our pupils take an interest in tennis and sport as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform said, “We’re really pleased to have donated so many balls and racquets to Stilton C of E of Primary School to mark this year’s Wimbledon.

“We hope that the pupils enjoy using the equipment and that it helps to inspiring a love of tennis, exercise and keeping healthy.

“We’re passionate about improving our communities, which extends way beyond simply our new homes developments. As we progress through development at Haddon Abbott, we look forward to supporting Stilton C of E and other community organisations further.”

For further details on Platform Home Ownership, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.