Hot stuff at winter challenge

Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School fought off hot competition from six other schools to win the coveted Winter Warmer Soup Challenge trophy and £200 to spend on cooking equipment for their school, organised by food and farming educational events provider Kids Country.

The cooking challenge is organised by Kids Country, one of the educational initiatives of the East of England Agricultural Society. The competition aims to focus Key Stage 1 and 2 children on developing their cooking skills and understand the importance of nutritional value using both seasonal and locally grown foods.

The final of the Winter Warmer Soup Challenge, which was held at the Winter Stock Festival at the East of England Showground, saw Tydd St Mary, Boston St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary Academy and Guyhirn Primary School put their recipes to the public taste test.

As well as the trophy and £200 to spend on cooking equipment, Tydd St Mary will also be welcomed to their local Co-operative Food store for a special tour.

Sandra Lauridsen, Education Manager for Kids Country said: “ It is inspiring to see so many budding cooks learning more about nutrition and how to prepare tasty and healthy meals. We would like to thank Central England Co-operative for providing all of the ingredients for our little chefs, and Amadeus Foods for sending their professional chefs to help the children with the preparations.”