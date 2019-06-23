Government rejects funding bids for new Peterborough schools

Bids to the Government to fund three primary schools and a secondary school at Great Haddon, close to the A1M and A15, were rejected last week, Peterborough City Council has confirmed.

The authority said it is now considering how these will be funded.

However, more new schools in Peterborough are on the way to help ease the pressure on places.

A new secondary school at Paston Reserve and primary school at Hampton Waters did receive the go ahead from the Government last week, while the new Hampton Lakes Primary School will open in September 2019.

The school, though, will initially open in temporary accommodation in a classroom at the Hampton College Primary site and will then move to its permanent building in September 2020 on the new development to the east of the A15, near Teardrop Lake.

Paston Reserve Primary School, which has also been previously approved, will also open in 2022 with funding secure.

RELATED: These are the Ofsted ratings for every school in Peterborough

New Peterborough secondary school gets funding to open

Government gives go-ahead for new Roman Catholic school in Peterborough