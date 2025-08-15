GCSE results day 2025: The 15 top-performing state secondary schools in Peterborough named - ahead of results day

The following data is provided by the government for school teaching GCSEs in the Peterborough local authority. We have not included special schools in the list.

GCSEs used to be graded using a letter system, but over the past few years this has changed and now all final results come in the form of number grade from 9 to 1. Nine is the highest grade and roughly equivalent to the old A*, while 1 is the lowest. Any grade above 4 is considered a ‘standard pass’ equivalent to the old C grade, while a score of 7 or up roughly aligns with the old A grade.

If pupils don’t receive a grade of 4 or above in their Maths and English exams, they will need to continue studying the subjects until they either pass a re-sit, or turn 18.

Attainment 8 data is also published by the government. Attainment 8 is a measure published each year showing the average academic performance of a secondary school. It is calculated by adding together pupils' highest scores across the eight government-approved subjects.

1 . The King's (The Cathedral) School 2024 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 69.3%; Attainment 8 score: 61.9.

2 . The Peterborough School 2024 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 69%; Attainment 8 score: 59.8

3 . Iqra Academy 2024 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 50%; Attainment 8 score: 43.1.

4 . Ormiston Bushfield Academy 2024 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 47.8%; Attainment 8 score: 48.9.