Future looks bright for Peterborough school kids past and present

Children at a Peterborough secondary school are participating in a new alumni programme, run by a national charity to help broaden horizons.

Pupils at Thomas Deacon academy (TDA) have joined a nationwide programme aiming to bridge the gap between current students and those that have gone before them. It is hoped the move will allow children to pursue whatever career they want, regardless of background.

The programme is run by national charity Future First, which helps to develop ‘old school tie’ networks, by encouraging former pupils to revisit their old schools. The programme enables former pupils to volunteer at assemblies and take part in workshops to pass down their skills and experiences to the current cohort, in a hope that it will improve their prospects and opportunities after school.

Dr Hilary Faulkner, Assistant Principal of Thomas Deacon academy, said: “We have signed up to Future First’s scheme because we believe that a network of past students from TDA and Deacons School with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden our current students’ career horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Over 240,000 former pupils nationwide have signed up to stay in touch with their old schools. Future First hope that these networks can become flourishing alumni webs, motivating children still at the school through the use of role-models, mentors, work-experience providers, governors and fund raisers.

Matt Lent, Chief Executive Officer of Future First said: “Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available. Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable, positive role models.

“If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too.”

Dr Faulkner has encouraged former students of TDA to get in touch on hfa@tda.education, or register with Future First by clicking the ‘For former students’ link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk.