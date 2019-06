Have your say

Sporty pupils celebrated completing a school’s first ever fun run.

All the children at Longthorpe Primary School took part, and were also joined by youngsters from Ravensthorpe and Middleton primary schools.

Longthorpe Primary School reception children starting a series of charity races at the school EMN-190618-223924009

Trophies were presented to the top three finishers in each category. Longthorpe school also thanked Co-op for sponsoring drinks bottles.