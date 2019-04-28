Former Peterborough pub earmarked for school expansion

A derelict pub could become part of a city special school which is being earmarked for expansion.

Negotiations are ongoing between Peterborough City Council and The Whitfield Group Ltd over the future of the former Silver Jubilee pub in Heltwate, Bretton.

The site has planning permission to be converted into 20 flats, but this may be halted due to the current negotiations with the council which is looking to expand nearby Heltwate School.

Dennis Whitfield from The Whitfield Group told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We are currently in negotiations with Peterborough City Council who wish to purchase the site as an extension to the local school. My development therefore may not take place if the council succeed in purchasing the site.

“The site is fenced off and therefore should pose no health and safety issues.”

The PT had approached Mr Whitfield after he was written to by Paul Bristow, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Peterborough.

Mr Bristow’s letter states: “I have been contacted by a number of residents in nearby roads asking what will be done about this eyesore blighting their community.

“The pub closed down a few years ago and, following an arson attack last year, the site and the building frankly now looks appalling.

“I have even had residents tell me that coming in and out of the estate and looking at the building is having a detrimental impact on their mental health. I can understand this. It is a depressing sight.

“I would be happy to meet with you to discuss your plans and, if appropriate, you will find me as your biggest supporter in speeding these up.”

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Peterborough City Council, said: “The council has a legal obligation to provide enough special school places to serve our growing population which has seen a corresponding increase in pupils with SEND (Special educational needs and disabilities).

“We are in the process of exploring options around extending our high performing special schools. This includes the site that houses the former Silver Jubilee public house and we are currently in negotiations with the owners.”