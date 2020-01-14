First image of how new University of Peterborough campus will look revealed

The first image of how the new University of Peterborough campus will look has been revealed.

The technical college is set to open in October 2022 to 2,000 students with numbers increasing to 12,500 by 2030.

And for the first time residents in Peterborough will be able to find out more about the plans for the project, including building designs, floor plans and an artist’s impression of the future campus at the Embankment, all of which will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral in early February.

Mayor James Palmer, leader of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which is leading on the project, said: “I am delighted to pull up the curtain on plans for a new technical university in Peterborough, a cause close to my heart and what will be a major driver for economic growth across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas.

“Peterborough has seen rapid expansion in both population and employment levels in recent years. Skills growth, however, has not kept up and skills levels in Peterborough are currently in the bottom 10 per cent of the country. There simply aren’t enough workers with the right skills for businesses in Peterborough to thrive and, as a result, the affluence of the area has declined.

“The University of Peterborough will deliver a step-change in life chances for people in Peterborough and beyond, helping to improve and retain the skills of people in the region while also bringing additional opportunity and prosperity to the area.”

The first three faculties of the university are set to include business, innovation entrepreneurship and professional services; information technology, digital and creative services and agri-tech and environmental services.

Planned future faculties include health and social care, engineering, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing.

Courses will be delivered through a mixture of lessons on the campus, in-work training and apprenticeships, with distance learning to improve accessibility and widen participation.

The university will work with local industry and businesses to help shape the curriculum and secure opportunities to maximise the employability of its students.

As previously revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph, it is expected the first spades will go into the ground for the new campus in October.

Initially, there will be a collection of buildings for teaching and learning space, as well as a library and, most likely, a café.

Student accommodation will follow at a later date.

So far the combined authority has committed £12.6 million to keep the project progressing. However, to raise £20 million for a new “signature building” at the Embankment it is proposing to set up a joint venture company.

Cllr John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council - which is collaborating on the project - and deputy mayor of the combined authority, said: “This is a really exciting step forward in our plans to deliver a fully-fledged university in Peterborough.

“The event is a chance for people to visualise how the university buildings might look and I would encourage people to come along and view the designs and tell us what they think, prior to the planning application being finalised.

“A dedicated University of Peterborough will result in significant economic benefit for the whole city and improve educational opportunities and career prospects for young people locally and across the region. In turn it will stop our talented young people from leaving to build their lives elsewhere and ensure that our businesses have a good crop of people with the skills and talent they need to apply for jobs.

“It will bring great opportunities for our residents, our businesses and for the city as a whole as we will become an even more attractive place to live, work and to set up in business.”

The University of Peterborough plans, including building designs, floor plans and an artist’s impression of the future campus, will be on display at Peterborough Cathedral at the following times:

Tuesday, February 4: 3pm – 7pm

February 5: 2pm – 7pm

February 6: 2pm – 7pm.

The public can drop in and give their views on the plans with members of the project team on hand to talk them through.

Feedback on the proposals is being sought ahead of a planning permission application, which is expected to be submitted in early spring.