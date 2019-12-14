Festive fun at school bazaar

Pupils, teachers and parents got in the festive spirit at a school’s Christmas Bazaar.

Heritage Park Primary School held their annual festive spectacular in the run up to the Christmas holidays, and members of the communnity joined in the seasonal fun.

One of the most popular traditions of the bazaar is the ‘Chocolate Tombola’, which parents always donate generously to prior to the event, and is always a favourite stall for the children. The school was also lucky enough to receive a visit from Santa, while visitors could play ‘Hook a Bauble’, and ‘Pin the nose on Rudolph.’ Headteacher, Karen Bell, said the money raised will be going towards creating an outdoor classroom for the children to further enhance their learning experiences.