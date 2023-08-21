Fantastic success for this year’s A level students at Greater Peterborough UTC

Principal David Bisley praised the effort of his students and staff: “We are extremely pleased with the results our students achieved in their technical and vocational STEM subjects.

“The vast majority of our students have achieved the top grades or distinction star and distinction grades. These outcomes further validate the need for Peterborough to have a technical college as part of its education officer.

Greater Peterborough also celebrates students' A-level achievements, with A and B grades being secured in maths and the science subjects.

Greater Peterborough UTC student with A-Level results.

Notable student achievements include:

Adam Lawes – 3 A grades at A level. He is going to Oxford University to study Biochemistry.

Ahmed Hameed – 3 C grades at A level in Maths, Physics and Product Design He is going on to read Aerospace Engineering at the University of Leicester.

Harry Sutcliffe - Distinction* Distinction. He will read mechanical engineering at university.

Lewis Parker who is going to do an apprenticeship at Anglian Water as a Lab Technician.

David added: “These grades reflect the hard work, commitment and dedication of the students and of the staff over the last two years.

“A particular well done to Adam Lawes whose fantastic A level achievements means is off to Oxford University. We wish all our students the very best in their further education or vocational career paths.”