Equality celebrated at Prince William School with International Accolade

Prince William School in Oundle has been recognised for its commitment to diversity and inclusion with a national charter mark.

The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, has been awarded the RACE Charter Mark bronze award. Developed by SSAT (the Schools, Students and Teachers network) and Fig Tree International, the Race and Conscious Equality (RACE) Charter Mark is awarded to schools who demonstrate their commitment to race equality.

Prince William School was praised for its ‘strong stand against discrimination and bullying, promoting a fair, supportive, and inclusive environment for all members of the school community’.

To achieve the charter mark, the school completed a comprehensive package of training for governors, senior leaders and middle leaders, and submitted an evaluation detailing its work towards equality so far and an action plan pledging its ongoing commitment to inclusion.

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “Prince William School is a truly inclusive school and respect is one of our three core values, inspiring our students to be respectful of themselves, each other, staff and the wider community.

“Our school population is diverse, with students and staff reflecting a broad range of nationalities, beliefs and demographics – which is why inclusion and quality is at the core of everything we do.

“I’m thrilled that our commitment to race equality has been recognised with this national accreditation and we are committed to further embedding this ethos throughout the school community.”

The school has an action plan to develop its work around race equality further, which will be reviewed by SSAT and Fig Tree International next year.

Angelina Idun, Director of Education at SSAT, said: "I am delighted that Prince William School has been awarded the bronze RACE Charter Mark. Their application and action plan clearly show a positive ethos and culture which champions and strives for conscious equality and inclusivity throughout the school community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the school to see their strategic vision fully realised.”