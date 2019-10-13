Delight at new school trikes for Peterborough pupils

Primary school pupils have received new trikes donated from KingsGate Community Church in Parnwell.

The six trikes will benefit children in Reception at Lime Academy Parnwell.

Headteacher Sarah Cullen said: “Lime Academy Parnwell are delighted to accept delivery of these amazing trikes for our Reception class. Kingsgate have been incredibly generous in donating them and they will really help us to deliver the EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) curriculum.

“The trikes have an important role to play in helping to encourage active, healthy children. Many of our children live locally in flats and don’t regularly have the opportunity to whizz around on a trike. Now we can offer this experience.”

The trikes were handed over by Dave Tye from the church.