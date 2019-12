Have your say

The deadline to apply for a primary school place in Peterborough is fast approaching.

Parents who have children in Year 2 at an infant school will need to apply for a junior school place, while children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 need a place in Reception.

The deadline for both applications is January 15, 2020.

Parents wanting to apply should visit: https://live.cloud.servelec-synergy.com/Peterborough/Synergy/Parents/default.aspx or click here.