Day nursery to open at Peterborough primary school

A primary school in Peterborough will begin hosting a day nursery on its site from January.

The 26 place purpose-built facility for Stars Day Nurseries will open at Oakdale Primary School in Stanground to provide parents and families with full day care for two to five-year olds.

The new day nursery has been created as part of a recent expansion programme at the school in Oakdale Avenue, which has become a two-form entry.

It will be open from 8am till 6pm all year round, while funding will be available to those parents who qualify.

Flexible booking patterns will also be available.

Mohammed Younis from Stars Day Nurseries said “We’re very excited to launch our new site at Oakdale and extremely thrilled about working with the staff and families from the school and the local community.

“We are proud and passionate about what we do and have high aspirations for all children. To be part of the Stanground community is a welcomed opportunity and we cannot wait to show the community what we have to offer.”

IIona Wrigley, headteacher at Oakdale Primary Schoo, said: “We are fortunate to be able to support the much needed provision of nursery places in the Stanground area in our recently expanded school containing a brand-new nursery.

“Stars Day Nurseries share our ethos and we are delighted they will be joining us. We are looking forward to welcoming staff, parents and children to our fantastic school community.”

Stars Day Nurseries first opened in 2003 and now has 10 nursery and pre-school settings in Peterborough, looking after more than 1,000 children.