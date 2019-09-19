Cycle racks at Peterborough secondary school relocated after bike thefts

Cycle racks are being relocated at a Peterborough secondary school following bike thefts.

Principal of Ken Stimpson Community School, Bryan Erwin, said a “small number” of bicycles had been stolen.

As a result, the school in Staniland Way, Werrington, will see the majority of its cycle racks moved into the Post 16 compound and the back of Humanities.

Mr Erwin added: “Members of staff will be available to guide students to where they need to lock their bicycles. They will also be reminding students to bring a helmet, lights and a lock!!

“I also wish to remind your child about respect for others when cycling and to be safety aware when cycling to and from school.”