College has £2.1 million extension plans approved

Multi-million pound plans for an extension to New College Stamford have been approved.

The proposals to build the £2.1m extension to the Borderville Sports Centre have been approved by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), subject to funding by Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership (GLEP).

Borderville Sports Centre, a shared enterprise between New College Stamford and Stamford Football Club, is currently home to the College’s Sport and Public Services students. Since opening in 2014, the centre has become a hub of the community, offering a superb space for fitness and education, boasting an FA rated pitch, 3G artificial grass pitch, sports hall and gym.

The refurbishment will extend and upgrade the centres already impressive facilities, providing six additional classrooms and fitness studio. Enabling the College to deliver higher level, digitally enhanced training in Sports Science, Health and Social Care and Public Services. The plans will allow for an additional 10 qualifications to be developed and delivered at the centre by 2021/22, including 6 University Level qualifications and Higher Apprenticeships in Health and Care.

The centre will also be home to New College Stamford’s Air and Defence Career College which runs in partnership Royal Air Force to deliver training and experiences to students wishing to join the RAF across multiple sectors.

The state-of-the-art facilities and innovative training will support business needs in sport, healthcare and public services and benefit at least 220 employers including Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire Police Service.

The Borderville expansion project focuses upon skills development across several sectors and enjoys the support of local businesses who will work with the college to develop the curriculum offer and target education and training opportunities to current and emerging organisational needs.

Plans were submitted with a view to have the project completed by September 2020, ready for the new academic year (subject to funding).

For more information about courses available at New College Stamford please visit www.stamford.ac.uk or visit their next Open Evening on Tuesday 29th October from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.