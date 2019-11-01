Celebrations at Peterborough primary school as pupils post good test results

Pupils and staff at a Peterborough school are celebrating after children posted good results in the latest tests.

Ormiston Meadows Academy received results of 93 per cent in the National Year 1 Phonics Screening Tests and 79 per cent for Early Years Foundation Stage Good Level Development assessments, meaning the school has been ranked fourth in the city for Phonics attainment.

New Principal, Kelly Moore, said the results have been driven by the Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage one teaching teams, supported by Ormiston Academies Trust.

She said: “We are really pleased to see that the hard work and commitment of both our pupils and staff has been confirmed. The results demonstrate the improvement and value we add to pupils’ attainment, placing us as one of the top primary schools in Peterborough and as an academy of choice for parents in the area.

“We are committed to building on the improvements and achievements made this academic year, as we continue on our upward trajectory.”

Lesley Kelly, Senior School Improvement Adviser for Peterborough City Council, said: “Ormiston Meadows (93 per cent) is ranked 4th for phonics within the Local Aauthority. The school’s results have improved significantly since 2014 and have been above the national average for four years. “This year’s results are now well above national average and a reflection of the good teaching and leadership of phonics at the school. This is having good impact on reading.

“Peterborough City Council is sharing the good practice at Ormiston Meadows Academy with other schools in Peterborough including support from a Phonics Champion, Tracy Fry, who is providing support with this initiative to raise attainment across the city.”