Cambridge school receives mental health book donation from developer

Following World Mental Health Day on Friday 10th October, a school in Girton has received a donation of mental health-themed books from local housebuilder Barratt Homes, which is developing new properties nearby at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green in Cambridge.

The £150 donation, which was gifted to Girton Glebe Primary School, consists of a collection of books specifically chosen to support children’s emotional well-being and mental health.

Aimed at helping young readers understand and navigate complex feelings, the books cover a wide range of key topics including managing emotions, building friendships, embracing diversity, and staying safe online.

Among the Usborne book titles donated were ‘All About Worries’, ‘Looking After Your Mental Health’, ‘The Unworry Book’, ‘Social Media Survival Guide’, and ‘Why Do I Sometimes Feel Sad’.

Chris Butler, Headteacher at Girton Glebe Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation. These books are a wonderful addition to our resources and will complement all the work we do as a school community to support our children’s well-being and mental health.

“It’s vital that our pupils feel equipped to understand and talk about their emotions, and these stories will help start those important conversations.”

Tom Wright, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “At Barratt Homes, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we build new homes.

“We are proud to support Girton Glebe Primary School with these resources, as reading plays a vital role in both education and personal development. With mental health being such an important topic for young people, we hope these books will help children explore their emotions and build resilience in a supportive environment.”