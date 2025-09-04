British Council International School Award success for Jack Hunt Academy

Jack Hunt Academy, part of Keys Academies Trust in Peterborough, has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring over 50 global events into the Academy.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Jack Hunt Academy’s international work includes the annual Diversity Day, an annual event that recently celebrated its 16th year, dedicated to embracing the diverse cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives within their community while partnering with overseas schools in India, Pakistan and Uganda.

Under Ms Hussain’s leadership, the Pledge to Kindness initiative expanded beyond the school’s walls, engaging partner schools across Pakistan, Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, India, and Morocco. Educators from these countries collaborated closely, sharing unique perspectives and cultural insights into kindness.

By leading this initiative, Ms Hussain has strengthened Jack Hunt Academy’s international partnerships while ensuring that kindness remains a core principle in our global interactions. This project has empowered students to take meaningful action in their communities while forging lasting relationships with peers worldwide.

On hearing the news that Jack Hunt Academyhad received the award, Head Teacher, Mr Jon Hebblethwaite said: “We are incredibly proud as a school community to receive the International School Award. This recognition reflects not only the hard work, integrity, and kindness that sit at the heart of our Academy’s values, but also the wider mission of Keys Academies Trust, championing inclusiveness, kindness, hard work, and collaboration. Together, we are preparing our young people to thrive in a global society.”

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work in bringing the world into their classrooms. This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”

The Award is now available worldwide in countries such as Greece, India, and Nigeria. Over 6,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop: -

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with international partner schools

Year-round international activity

Involvement of the wider community