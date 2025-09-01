Back to school: When the next school holidays are in Peterborough

After six glorious weeks of summer for children, the time has come for youngsters to head back to school.

Most children are heading back to school this week after the summer holidays. With schools taking different training days, the actual day when children return to the classroom will vary across the city.

Now Peterborough City Council has released the term dates for the 2025-2026 school calendar – and for those who are super organised, the 2026-2027 school holiday dates as well.

Schools must be open to pupils for 190 days in an academic year, and 195 days for teachers. Schools have five training days available to take at their discretion.

A city council spokesperson said: “Please check the school's own website to verify term dates and teacher training days.

“Foundation, Trust, Voluntary Aided Schools and Academies are responsible for setting their own term dates. Individual schools may choose to follow a pattern and / or specific dates that do not match those set by us.”

2025-2026 term times:

Autumn term dates

Monday 1 September to Friday 24 October 2025 (40 days)

Half term: Monday 27 October to Friday 31 October 2025

Monday 3 November to Friday 19 December 2025 (35 days)

Christmas holiday: Monday 22 December to Friday 2 January 2025

The remaining bank holidays in 2025 fall on Thursday, December 25 and Friday, December 26, for Christmas and Boxing Day. Thursday, January 1 2026 is a bank holiday for New Year.

Spring term dates

Monday 5 January to Friday 13 February 2026 (30 days)

Half term: Monday 16 February to Friday 20 February 2026

Monday 23 February to Friday 27 March 2026 (25 days)

Easter holiday: Monday 30 March to Friday 10 April 2026

Friday, April 3 is a bank holiday for Good Friday. Monday, April 6 is a bank holiday for Easter Monday.

Summer term dates

Monday 13 April to Friday 22 May 2026 (29 days)

Half term: Monday 25 May to Friday 29 May 2026

Monday 1 June to Monday 20 July 2026 (36 days)

Summer holiday: Tuesday 21 July 2026 onwards

Monday, May 4 is a bank holiday for the Early May Bank Holiday. Monday, May 25 is a bank holiday for the Spring Bank Holiday. Monday, August 31 is the Summer Bank Holiday.

2026-2027 term times:

Autumn term dates

Tuesday 1 September to Friday 23 October 2026 (39 days)

Half term: Monday 26 October to Friday 30 October 2026

Monday 2 November to Friday 18 December 2026 (35 days)

Christmas holiday: Monday 21 December to Friday 1 January 2027

Friday, December 25 is the Christmas Day Bank Holiday. Monday, December 26 is the Bank Holiday for Boxing Day. Friday, January 1 is the New Year Bank Holiday

Spring term dates

Monday 4 January to Friday 12 February 2027 (30 days)

Half term: Monday 15 February to Friday 19 February 2027

Monday 22 February to Thursday 25 March 2027 (24 days)

Easter holiday: Friday 26 March to Friday 9 April 2027

Friday, March 26 is the Good Friday Bank Holiday. Monday, March 29 is the Easter Monday Bank Holiday.

Summer term dates

Monday 12 April to Friday 28 May 2027 (34 days)

Half term: Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June 2027

Monday 7 June to Wednesday 21 July 2027 (33 days)

Summer holiday: Thursday 22 July 2027 onwards

Monday, May 3 is the Early May Bank Holiday. Monday, May 31 is the Spring Bank Holiday. Monday, August 30 is the Summer Bank Holiday.