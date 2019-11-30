All smiles at primary school after success at National Happiness Awards

It’s big smiles for Fourfields Community School in Yaxley after clearing up again in the National Happiness Awards. Beating 250 other schools and organisations to be given a big pat on the back.

Staff from the school, got the chance to celebrate in style at a red carpet event in London. The school won the sought-after Happiest Primary School award in 2017, and held their status as runner up last year.

Pupils Kegan-Bright Formujang, Eliza Skellett and Tilley Alcott EMN-191127-150240009

This year, they still had a lot to smile about as they brought home a ‘Highly Commended’ award for ‘Happiest Primary School’.

Head Teacher Sue Blyth, is immensely proud of the school’s continuous achievements in the awards organised by learning and development company Laughology.

She said: “We all work really hard, it’s all about the staff, the parents and the children. Now children’s mental health and wellbeing is such an important part of their school experience, it’s so good the school is flying the flag for that.”

It seems the school’s reputation proceeds it as Sue said: “In the community that is what we are known for. When I go somewhere, like the doctor’s and they ask where I work, when I say Fourfields, they all know it as ‘the happy school’ which is so great.”

The school now has another certificate which will take pride of place next to the others.

Messages praising the achievement have flooded in from parents on the Fourfields’ Facebook page.

One parent proclaimed their child ‘has never been happier’ and another said ‘Even if you don’t win, you’re the real winners.’