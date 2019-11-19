Academy trust to take over running of Peterborough community centre

An academy trust is to take over the running of a community centre in Peterborough.

The Thomas Deacon Education Trust will begin leasing Gladstone Park Community Centre in Bourges Boulevard from the city council imminently.

Gladstone Park Community Centre

The centre adjoins Gladstone Park Academy which is run by the trust.

The cash-strapped council is in the middle of transferring over all of its community assets to new providers, and it has agreed to give the trust £187,000 to carry out a series of works at the centre which include replacing the sports hall floor, upgrading the heating system, improving the kitchen and catering equipment and installing a second entrance and exit to the car park.

The centre, which has a 4G football pitch, delivers community services including sports and recreation and health and wellbeing activities.

Julie Taylor, chief executive officer of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust, which also runs Queen Katharine Academy and Welbourne Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted that the plans to transfer Gladstone Park Community Centre to Thomas Deacon Education Trust have now been approved by Peterborough City Council.

“Since Gladstone Primary Academy joined the trust in 2017 we have worked very closely with the local community to provide the best for the families living in the local area. We are therefore very excited to take on the running of the community centre, which will ensure we can provide the best facilities and opportunities for those in our community and the children at the academy.

“We would also like to thank the council for the additional capital funding they have allocated. We are looking forward to working with the Gladstone community to use this funding to build on and improve the facilities available.”