A Levels: Advice and help available for Peterborough students on Results Day

Help and advice is available for youngsters as they pick up their exam results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether teenagers have got better results than expected, or haven’t quite reached the grades they wanted to, a range of assistance is available today – and over the coming weeks.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has a dedicated mental health website at www.keep-your-head.com, which is packed full of tips, guidance and advice. Free mental health text messaging support service HEAR 85258 provides real-time support via text, whilst Qwell and Kooth offer chat-based counselling, peer support and self-help tips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Jones, Children & Young People Mental Health Clinical Lead at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: "Results day can be incredibly exciting and positive, but we know the results might be disappointing for some of our local students too. For anyone getting their results, support is available to help you with stress and anxiety, as well as with practical career advice.

Kings School pupils open their results

“Don’t be afraid to reach out and get the support you need and try to remember life is about much more than just a grade.”

Cllr Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "I want to congratulate all the students who are today receiving their results. Whatever the outcome, I really hope that they move forward with confidence and feel proud of what they have done to reach this stage in their lives.

“I must also say a massive thank you to all the staff in our schools and colleges, including support staff and people who give their time freely such as governors and volunteers who make such a difference to Peterborough students as they grow, learn and develop their lives through education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although today represents an exciting moment in young people’s lives, it can also be an uncertain time especially for pupils who haven’t achieved what they need. The good news is that there is plenty of advice and support available, so please do not panic. Speak to your teachers and careers advisors as soon as you can. They will help you to put a plan in place."

Young people in need of careers advice can visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900.

Helpful websites and local services to support young people include:

Young Minds - https://www.youngminds.org.uk/parent/parents-a-z-mental-health-guide/exam-time/ advice and information if you're worried about your child coping with exams.

Keep Your Head www.keep-your-head.com - local website provides information on mental health and wellbeing support and local services available for young people and adults across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEAR 85258 - a 24/7 mental health free text messaging support service - texting the word HEAR to 85258 to be connected to a trained professional who will offer them calm in a time or place of crisis.

Centre 33’s Someone to talk to service - https://centre33.org.uk/help/need-someone-to-talk-to/ provides drop-ins, guided self-help and counselling to those aged 13-25 years.

Childline Exam results - https://www.childline.org.uk/info-advice/school-college-and-work/school-college/exam-results/ provides young people with guidance before, during and after their exams, plus the charity’s free phoneline 0800 1111 is available for those who want to talk.

Qwell and Kooth - free online wellbeing services offering chat-based counselling, peer support and self-help. www.qwell.io – for ages 18+ www.kooth.com – for ages 11- 18.

NHS 111 and select the mental health option - if you are in a mental health crisis. This service is available 24/7, 365 days of the year.