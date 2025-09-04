12 Peterborough roads and footpaths to close in September for resurfacing and repair works

The works have been advertised by the city council, as well as the diversions routs and the dates they will be taking place.

These include both public footpaths and roads.

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.

See below.

Lincoln Road between Sharma Leas and Southwell Avenue (Werrington) Diversion route: Davids Lane, Paston Parkway Roundabout 22, Fulbridge Road, The Green, Church Street and vice versa. Anticipated closure dates: Sep 11 to Sep 15.

Tallington Road between Meadow Gate and Bainton Village Level Crossing (Bainton) Diversion route: Bainton Road, Tallington, A1175 Main Road, Deeping Road, Tallington, Deeping Road, Uffington, Barnack Road, Uffington, Uffington Road, B1443 Bainton Road, Barnack, Station Road, Barnack Road, Bainton, and vice versa. Anticipated work dates: Sep 10 to Sep 12.

Bretton Gate, between Carvell Close and Soke Parkway Roundabout 16, A47 Diversion route: A47 Soke Parkway, Soke Parkway Roundabout 17 Eastbound Off Slip, Soke Parkway Roundabout 17, Gresley Way, Gresley Way Roundabout 62, Bretton Gate and vice versa. Anticipated work dates: Sep 8 to Sep 9.