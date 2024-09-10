Volunteers start water quality testing on River Nene in Peterborough

In the last year, Nene RiverCare has teamed up with the Peterborough and District Angling Association (P&DAA) to start water quality testing at 6 sites along the Nene. All results are fed into the Angling Trust water quality monitoring network and can be viewed online through their reporting site.

World Rivers Day was founded to celebrate our rivers and the work being done by individuals and organisations across the world to protect their blue spaces from a wide range of threats. Nene RiverCare has been working hard over the years to remove litter from entering waterways across Peterborough, but recently they have started to do much more than simply litter picking.

In the last year, Nene RiverCare has teamed up with the Peterborough and District Angling Association (P&DAA) to start water quality testing at 6 sites along the Nene. All results are fed into the Angling Trust water quality monitoring network and can be viewed online through their reporting site.

When talk about the reasons she got involved with water quality testing Katie from Nene RiverCare said that she doesn’t “want to see our river in the state that some other rivers are in the UK” and with regular monitoring issues can be found and reported much quicker. They also want to “preserve our ecosystems for future generations to enjoy”.

Volunteers at Orton Mere

When talking about reasons to get interested in water quality testing Jonathan Means from the Peterborough and District Angling Association (P&DAA) reminds us that “water quality is vital to the welfare of our rivers, key to both fish and fishing as well as to all users of the river.” With river pollution being such a big topic of concern, he states that “we at P&DAA are keen to work with all members of the community to help protect our rivers”.

P&DAA activities reach beyond fishing and volunteers get involved with water quality testing, litter picking, and habitat improvement works to ensure their waterways are providing ideal habitats for fish species, to get involved with P&DAA projects email them at - [email protected]

To find out more about Nene RiverCare, and how to get involved, you can find them on Facebook - www.facebook.com/groups/1044021263396684 - or get in touch through the Peterborough Litter Wombles - www.peterboroughwombles.com/contact.

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water, with the aim of supporting local community groups to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining Nene RiverCare you will be joining over 1,500 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.