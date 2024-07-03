Veterans and the Salvation Army Shop support Armed Forces Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Will Cleaver the manager of the Peterborough Salvation Army Shop was annoyed to hear that Peterborough City Council had not backed the annual event normally staged in the Cathedral Square, and that the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund were having to join the Whittlesey Armed Forces Day Events.
So, on Friday 28th June Will and his army of volunteers dressed the front of his shop with a mannequin dressed as a WW2 soldier alongside a display of period weapons, military equipment, medals and regimental badges. He also arranged for a group of WW2 re-enactment enthusiasts to dress in period uniforms and interact with the public. Members of the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund that were able to attend and a group from the local Gurkhas association arrived suited and booted ready to parade. The event seemed very popular with the members of the public that passed through Long Causeway.
Over the weekend the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund had a tombola stall at the Whittlesey Event to raise funds to keep the group going and advertise the group in search of new members.
The Peterborough Veterans Social Fund meets on Wednesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Werrington Village Centre Hall to provide social interaction and events for retired Armed forces personnel, and their families.
Peterborough Veterans Social Fund will be moving back to the Westgate New Church, PE1 1RG from 7th August 2024 onwards and meeting from 2pm to 4pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.