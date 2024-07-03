Veterans and the Salvation Army Shop support Armed Forces Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the City Councils lack of enthusiasm for Armed Forces Day this year the manager of the Salvation Army Shop got together with the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund to stage a tribute to our wonderful Armed Forces.

Will Cleaver the manager of the Peterborough Salvation Army Shop was annoyed to hear that Peterborough City Council had not backed the annual event normally staged in the Cathedral Square, and that the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund were having to join the Whittlesey Armed Forces Day Events.

So, on Friday 28th June Will and his army of volunteers dressed the front of his shop with a mannequin dressed as a WW2 soldier alongside a display of period weapons, military equipment, medals and regimental badges. He also arranged for a group of WW2 re-enactment enthusiasts to dress in period uniforms and interact with the public. Members of the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund that were able to attend and a group from the local Gurkhas association arrived suited and booted ready to parade. The event seemed very popular with the members of the public that passed through Long Causeway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund had a tombola stall at the Whittlesey Event to raise funds to keep the group going and advertise the group in search of new members.

Peterborough Veterans at the Salvation Army Shop

The Peterborough Veterans Social Fund meets on Wednesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Werrington Village Centre Hall to provide social interaction and events for retired Armed forces personnel, and their families.