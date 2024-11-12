Tixover House residents honour the fallen on Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tixover House in Rutland commemorated Remembrance Day on Sunday 10 November. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at 11am.

As well as marking Remembrance Day by wearing poppies and watching the televised service from The Cenotaph, residents went to the Remembrance Service at Barrowden and Wakerley Church. Tixover House has in house church services but residents are always keen to visit the local church and hear the local vicar deliver the service in person where possible. The residents from Tixover House were welcomed by the vicar with a special mention of their attendance on that date. They bought back the worship book and the activities team visited each resident in the Nursing Community to have one-to-one discussions of remembrance.

Meanwhile other residents took part in therapeutic activities at the home including making poppy displays to decorate the home, creating poppy window art, looking at remembrance activity books, reading war poems and having a remembrance-themed quiz.

Caroline Geddes, Head of Activities at Tixover House, said: “The service at Barrowden Church was very special to attend with our residents, on what is such an important day. But more so, delivering small remembrance services myself on our Nursing Community (I couldn’t keep a dry eye), with residents reciting the Lord’s Prayer, singing small sections of remembrance service hymns and speaking of their dedicated prayers to loved ones.”

Ive Alexander, General Manager at Tixover House, added: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark Remembrance Day and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.”

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential, nursing care and dementia care for respite care and long-term stays.