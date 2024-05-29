Team Hegarty set to tackle the Yorkshire 3 Peaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating 50 years by giving back to the local community.

In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we are honouring the values and ‘local firm’ ethos that have shaped our identity for the past fifty years.

To mark this milestone, we have committed to 50 acts of community and charity kindness, planning a series of initiatives throughout 2024 to support local residents, causes, communities and charities in a variety of ways.

Our big challenge as part of these initiatives is to tackle the Yorkshire 3 peaks, raising money for four very deserving local charities located near each of our offices. Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough, MindSpace in Stamford, Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham, and Dementia Support in Market Deeping.

Hegarty's Yorkshire 3 Peaks Team

Although the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge will be an enjoyable experience for our staff members who are participating, the primary goal is to raise funds for these amazing charities. All money raised will be evenly distributed among the four charities at the end of the year.

We have set an optimistic target of £3,000 from this challenge alone, which will significantly help us reach our overall goal of £10,000 for the whole year. Our team will be reaching out to their friends and family for donations to support these local charities and all donations to help us reach our target are gratefully received.

Keep reading to find out more about the Hegarty team taking on the challenge, including the route they will be taking, why they wanted to take part in the 24-mile trek and how they are preparing for the hike.

Kally Singh

The Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge

The Yorkshire 3 Peaks (Y3P) challenge is a 24-mile (368 football pitches long) circular route with around 1600 meters (133 double-decker buses high) of vertical ascent, all completed in under 12 hours. This demanding trek involves scaling the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough. The hills form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

This challenge was originally created back in 1887 by a couple of teachers who completed the whole walk including the 3 peaks in just 10 hours, and now attracts thousands of hikers annually who are drawn not only to the physical challenge but also to the stunning landscapes of the Dales.

The route

Alice Clarke.

Our team's challenge begins in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, a picturesque village in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Renowned for its scenic charm, this village is a favoured spot for those looking to climb up any one of the 3 peaks.

From here the walk will take our team up to the summit of Pen-y-Ghent. Although it’s the smallest of the 3 peaks, it has an impressive height of 694 meters. Its name means ‘hill on the border’ in Celtic and from the top, visitors can enjoy views across the Dales. The climb has a slightly rocky terrain making it an interesting challenge for those who take it on.

Following this, the team’s descent will lead them through an extensive path that runs directly past the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct and railway. The Ribblehead Viaduct stands as arguably the most majestic structure on the Settle-Carlisle Railway. It has a total of 24 stone arches which rise to 32 meters above the moorland however, its construction resulted in so many deaths that funds were allocated to enlarge the nearby graveyard. St Mary’s Church in Outhgill and St Leonards’ Church in Chapel-le-dale, pay tribute to the workers who lost their lives during the railway's construction.

The route then takes our walkers up Whernside, the biggest of all 3 peaks. This hill stands 736 meters high and will be a good challenge for our team. The ascent here is relatively moderate, following the main ridge that offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. After the slow and gradual climb up to the top, hikers are greeted with views of Morecombe Bay and the Irish Sea.

Andrew Heeler

After Whernside is conquered, the challengers will be able to see Ingleborough, signalling the final leg of this route. Ingleborough, historically, had a circular defensive wall around it which was built by the Brigantes to fight the Romans and it has a path to it that is a mix of fields and rocky slabs. Ingleborough has quite a dramatic steep side with a flat top and stands at 723 meters, culminating in a rocky climb that leads to the summit's shelter and the trig point.

Our team taking on the challenge

Have you done a walk like this before?

I’ve climbed Snowden and Scafell Pike but that’s just 5/6 hours compared to this 12-hour challenge.

What are you doing to prepare?

Clare Peck

I’m playing a lot of golf which can be 6 to 7 miles of walking a time, and the golf course I attend has a few hills so that’s all helping me to prepare.

Why have you chosen to take part in this challenge?

I think all 4 of the charities we are supporting this year are excellent and I wanted to do my part to support them by getting my contacts to sponsor me for this challenge.

How are you feeling about it all?

I’m looking forward to it, it’s definitely going to be an interesting and challenging weekend.

Have you done a walk like this before?

When I was younger I used to go to the Lake District a lot with my Dad, but recently I don’t often do long walks at all. I’ve definitely not done something like this challenge before!

What are you doing to prepare?

I haven’t done anything yet but me and Angelina (another Hegarty team member taking on the challenge) have talked about organising some long walks somewhere. I’ve also started running and getting more daily steps in as I think it’s going to help me just to get my general fitness levels up before taking on the challenge.

Why have you chosen to take part in this challenge?

I think so many weekends I don’t really remember what I’ve done because I haven’t done a lot, so when you’ve got the opportunity to do something that you’re going to think in 20 years ‘oh yeah I remember when I went and did that’ you just have to do it.

How are you feeling about it all?

I’m blocking it out at the moment until a week before when I remember I need to order new walking shoes so they arrive on time! No, in all seriousness, I am excited, I think it will be quite a fun thing to do and I’m looking forward to having a nice little adventure with my friends and colleagues.

Have you done a walk like this before?

I do go walking fairly often, particularly when I’m on holiday in the UK. I’ve climbed Snowden 3 times but this is the first challenge of this type that I will have done. The last long walk I did was actually on Hegarty’s 45th anniversary where we walked from Peterborough to Stamford to Oakham, but that was definitely a flatter route despite being longer at 32 miles.

What are you doing to prepare?

I have a plan to get out and do some training walks when the weather improves a little. I’m also going to Snowdonia at the end of May so I’m planning on getting a good long hill walk in whilst I’m there.

Why have you chosen to take part in this challenge?

I like challenges that push you physically.

How are you feeling about it all?

I feel slightly less prepared than I’d like to be ideally, but I’m raring to go and really excited about it and looking forward to it.

Clare Peck

Have you done a walk like this before?

A very long time ago I did the 24-mile walk around Rutland, but recently no, this type of walk will be new to me.

What are you doing to prepare?

Recently, I’ve done a 15-mile walk to start preparing, and I plan to walk Steep Hill in Lincoln, which is the steepest hill in Lincolnshire I believe, and just go up and down all day, stopping for coffees along the way of course!

Why have you chosen to take part in this challenge?

I like doing stuff like this now and again, so it was a chance to do something different for me.

How are you feeling about it all?

I’m very much a person who believes it will be alright on the day, so I’m just going to go for it and hope for the best!

Have you done a walk like this before?

I did the Hegarty 45th anniversary walk from Peterborough to Oakham but that’s the only time I’ve ever really done a walk of so many miles at once.

What are you doing to prepare?

I haven’t been doing any specific training beyond the walking I would usually do, but in my head, I like to think I’m still young, fit and healthy so I’m just relying on the thought that everything will be alright on the day!

Why have you chosen to take part in this challenge?

Well, a number of reasons really, I think the experience will be fun and I like to take part in things for charity. I also like to do things with my colleagues from all of our offices and see people that I usually communicate with via email or phone, and do something with them that isn’t work related too.

How are you feeling about it all?

I’m looking forward to doing it, although it all still feels a bit surreal to me at the moment!

Can you help us reach our fundraising target?

Want to do your bit by supporting our team of challengers and giving money to our local charities of the year?

We would appreciate any support you can offer to help us meet our target of donations and also to encourage and get behind our participants as they tackle the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge!