Teacher’s Career Change: Fostering a Sibling Group of Four

After more than 20 years working in local government, Paul decided to retrain as a teacher at the age of 40 — fulfilling a dream he’d held since his school days. He spent a decade teaching college students in Leeds, helping young people through that critical transition from school to adulthood.

“The best part of teaching was helping them realize what they could achieve,” Paul said. “Seeing them grow in confidence and transform into capable young adults heading for university was incredible”.

But after 10 years in education, Paul began to feel the same frustrations he’d once experienced in local government. “I wanted to make a difference, but I was up against budgets and restrictions,” he explained. “It makes you question whether you’re really making the impact you set out to”.

Together with his wife, Sarah (also a teacher), Paul decided it was time to make that difference in a new way. The couple had previously supported young people leaving care, but they wanted to help children earlier in life, when they could have the most positive influence.

In 2022, they were approved to foster with Compass Fostering. Just a few months later, they welcomed a sibling group of four into their home, their first and only placement.

“We’d always said we wanted to foster siblings,” Paul explained. “We knew sibling groups were harder to place and often separated, but we wanted to give them the stability of staying together. They’d already had so much change — they needed each other”.

The children, aged between four and eleven when they arrived, have thrived under the couple’s care. With the therapeutic support, training, and community offered by Compass, Paul and Sarah have helped the children grow in confidence, rebuild trust, and flourish at school.

“They’ve all progressed so much,” Paul said proudly. “They’re confident, they’ve found their voices, and their schools tell us how well they’re doing. We just want them to be able to be themselves — not defined by being looked-after children”.

Now a Carer Representative for his region, Paul supports other foster carers through Compass’ local support groups, a role he says he wouldn’t have taken on if he didn’t believe wholeheartedly in the agency.

“The support we’ve had from Compass has been fantastic,” Paul said. “There’s always someone there to listen and help. The training is great, and the carer network is a real community. I wouldn’t change a thing”.

Reflecting on his journey, Paul says fostering has been one of the most rewarding chapters of his life.

“If you’re thinking about fostering — do it,” he said. “Don’t expect to have all the answers, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. You’ll learn, grow, and make an incredible difference to a young person’s life. That’s what it’s all about”.