Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami honoured for humanitarian work at the Charity Today Awards 2025

Peterborough, United Kingdom – October 2025: Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has been honoured at the prestigious Charity Today Awards 2025 in Peterborough for his exceptional humanitarian service. The accolade was presented by Lee B. Rayment, the founder and editor of Charity Today, in recognition of Mr Sami’s continued dedication to charitable and community work across the United Kingdom and abroad.

The Charity Today Awards are among the UK’s most respected platforms for acknowledging outstanding individuals and organisations that make a lasting difference within the charity and voluntary sectors. This year’s ceremony celebrated a number of inspirational figures whose work has had a tangible impact on communities nationwide.

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, who leads Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) UK, has been at the forefront of humanitarian and social welfare initiatives for more than two decades. His leadership has guided extensive relief efforts in disaster-stricken regions, including emergency aid programmes in Pakistan, Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Gaza. Under his direction, FGRF has distributed essential supplies such as food, water, blankets and hygiene kits to thousands of people affected by crises.

Within the United Kingdom, Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has played a pivotal role in establishing food banks, mental health support services, and community engagement projects. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped to coordinate the opening of emergency food and wellbeing centres, and supported bereaved families through crisis response programmes. His commitment also extends to social causes such as tackling knife crime, drug abuse, and supporting the rehabilitation of former prisoners, alongside leading environmental initiatives including large-scale tree-planting campaigns.

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, Charity Today Awards 2025

Mr Sami’s work has earned widespread recognition over recent years. Among his accolades are the British Citizen Award (2024), the High Sheriff of West Midlands Award (2024), the Outstanding Citizen Award (2023), and the Frontline Leader Award (2024). His contributions have also been acknowledged by various civic organisations, community leaders and national media outlets.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Mr Sami expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Charity Today Awards and emphasised the importance of collaborative humanitarian work.

“This recognition is not mine alone; it belongs to every volunteer and supporter of Dawat-e-Islami & FGRF who have stood beside us in our mission to serve humanity,” he said.

“True change happens when compassion is transformed into action.”

Lee B. Rayment, founder and editor of Charity Today, commended Mr Sami’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, noting that his leadership embodies the values the awards were established to celebrate.

The Charity Today Awards continue to shine a light on individuals and organisations whose compassion, integrity and hard work improve lives every day. Mr Sami’s recognition at this year’s ceremony highlights the positive difference that dedicated community leadership can achieve.