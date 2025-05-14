Simon’s Magical Mystery Tour - Beatles charity bike ride raises funds for Sue Ryder

A Peterborough couple is gearing up for an epic cycling challenge on 16 May to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder, honouring the life of their dear friend, musician Simon Martin.

Howard Piccaver, 58, and his wife Anne will pedal 221 miles from Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club to Abbey Road Studios in London in a poignant tribute to Simon, a lifelong Beatles fan and popular figure in the Peterborough music scene.

“Simon was a wonderful human being – so kind, generous, and funny. He was also a very talented musician and singer,” says Howard. “We lost him to bowel cancer on 1 November 2024.

“In his final week, Sue Ryder provided care for Simon at home, ensuring he was as comfortable as possible. They arranged a special bed for him and expertly managed his pain. Their support was invaluable, not only to Simon but also to his wife, Julie. We wanted to give back in his memory.”

Determined to make the ride meaningful, Howard drew inspiration from Simon’s passion for the Beatles. “I thought, ‘I can’t play an instrument, I’m not in a band, but what I can do is cycle!’ So, we decided to take on a bike ride in Simon’s honour.”

Dubbed ‘Simon’s Magical Mystery Tour’, the journey will be broken down into three legs of 80, 90 and 55 miles, with Simon’s close friends Daren Sturgeon and Matthew Walsh (‘Taff’) joining Howard and Anne on the final stretch of the journey into London.

An active member of Peterborough’s vibrant music scene, Simon performed in bands like The Dizzy Miss Lizzys and Janus Stark. His warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on those who knew him, which is reflected in the overwhelming support for Howard’s fundraiser.

“When it came to choosing a charity, Julie suggested Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - it’s local to all of us, and they’ve cared for other friends of mine. It was an easy decision,” Howard explains.

“Our initial fundraising target was £1,000, but we’ve already surpassed that. The generosity has been remarkable, just like Simon himself.”

Reflecting on what Simon would have made of the cycling challenge, Howard shares:

“I know he would have loved the idea; he was always encouraging everybody to exercise! It’s been on my mind constantly for the last few weeks, and the whole team is excited for the journey ahead.

“We know it will be emotional, but we’re proud to be riding in Simon’s memory in support of such a fantastic and worthwhile cause.”

To support Howard in his fundraising efforts, visit: Howard Piccaver is fundraising for Sue Ryder

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall