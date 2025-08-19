Saturday was Summer Fete Day at Werrington Lodge

glimpse of our entertainer Alison

Saturday afternoon was our Summer Fete at Werrington Lodge, the weather was nice bringing lots of visitors to see us which was lovely, and helped to make the afternoon a success.

We had entertainment from Alison Jay who told us all about the British Seaside and holiday camps through the years and sang songs around that theme.

We had a Tropic stall which brought us natural skin products, a Tombola stall and our lovely cake stall who all raised lots of money. We also had a raffle, a 4.5kg Toblerone that we auctioned as well as Splat the Rat and Play Your Cards Right stalls. So a bit for everyone.

We'd like to thank all who came and helped raise money for our residents fund and making the afternoon a great success