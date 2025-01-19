Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

150 supported the event at Central Park last week

An annual event to commemorate Lithuania’s independence from the Soviet Union was held in Peterborough last week.

Almost 150 people gathered at Central Park to participate in the tribute run called ‘The Path of Life and Death’ - which commemorates the country’s ‘Day of Defenders of Freedom’.

The day brought together runners, volunteers, and supporters who braved the cold weather to honour the memory of those who fought for Lithuania’s freedom in January 13, 1991.

Participants at the start line, in Peterborough's Central Park

Mayor Cllr Marco Cereste attended the event and praised the remarkable turnout, stating: "I am impressed by the number of people who showed up for this meaningful event, even in the chilly weather. It’s wonderful to see the community come together for such an important cause."

This year’s event, organised by the Happy Kids and Seniors Fitness Club, in collaboration with the Peterborough Lithuanian Community, also welcomed the Peterborough Ukrainian Community.

Minister Counsellor Virginija Umbrasiene from the Lithuanian Embassy in London was also in attendance. During her speech, she reflected on the importance of the events of January 13, 1991, and expressed her joy at witnessing the strong community spirit. "It’s heartwarming to see so many people uniting to remember this history and honor the sacrifices made for freedom," she said.

Egle Norvilaite, the founder of Happy Kids and Seniors fitness club, commented: "The run is part of a global tradition to honor the Day of Defenders of Freedom, commemorating the 1991 events in Lithuania where unarmed civilians defended key sites like the Parliament and TV tower in Vilnius against Soviet forces. Each year, Lithuanian communities worldwide organise tribute runs, light candles in their windows, and wear forget-me-not flowers to remember and honor this fight for freedom.

Supporters at the event with a Lithuanian flag.

"Generous support came from the Co.op, and a delightful cake — enough to feed over 100 runners and volunteers — was a joint effort by Peas of Cake and Erikas Home Food. The contribution of these local supporters added a warm and celebratory touch to the event.

A spokesperson for the Peterborough Lithuanian Community added: “[The community] extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, volunteered, or supported the event. Together, we honoured history and celebrated the values of freedom and unity.”