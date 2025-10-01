RSPCA urges people to adopt big dogs as crisis sees record numbers in care - including in Cambridgeshire

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting larger dogs this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care - with a number of desperately lonely dogs waiting to find a home at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre.

New data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

This summer** the charity reached a crisis point with record numbers of rescued dogs in their care - most in private kennels as national centres were too full to take them.

To ease the pressure, the RSPCA is issuing an urgent plea for adopters to consider harder to rehome and large breed dogs including American Bulldog cross Assula, German Shepherd Scarlett, and Cane corso cross Dray (pictured) who are all at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington.

Assula

German Shepherds and Cane corsos both feature in the top 20 breeds of dogs which wait longest to find a home. (table below)

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Dray

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Research from the RSPCA* found that while the average time for all breeds of dogs between being ready to rehome and then finding a loving forever family is 41 days, but larger breeds of dogs can wait much longer.

Scarlett

These figures are in stark contrast to the short time smaller dog breeds had to wait before finding their forever home. The average length of stay for Yorkshire terriers was just seven days, for chihuahuas, it was 12 days, and cocker spaniels 16 days.

RSPCA Operations Manager Glenn Mayoll said: “We’d really love potential adopters to keep a more open mind when it comes to bigger breeds.

“Bull breeds like mastiffs and bulldogs are often perceived as aggressive, when there’s no evidence that any one breed is more aggressive than another. In fact, like all dogs, some can actually be a bit nervous and fearful - big softies who need owners to help build their confidence.

“Sighthounds like greyhounds, lurchers and salukis, depending on their background, will often need to wear muzzles, and may not be able to live in homes or areas with cats or small furries which means there’s fewer good homes for them. There’s also a misconception that they need more walking or exercise, which may not be the case for every dog.

“A lot of dogs in our care are breeds or types, who were traditionally selectively bred to work on farms, guard livestock or pull sleds - Border Collies, huskies, Akitas, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

“These dogs may need a lifestyle which is a bit busier with committed owners who are prepared to keep them physically and mentally active by giving them puzzles, games and training.

“Of course every dog is different, and some may be happy with short walks and snoozing on the sofa.”

Glenn added: “Unlike other charities, RSPCA dogs have been rescued from cruelty and neglect and sadly many have behavioural issues as a result of their experiences. These special dogs need extra special people who are willing to win their trust, be patient and work with them to help them recover from their past.

“We’d love people to put perceptions about big dogs or specific breeds to one side. Come and visit our Findapet website and just look at our bigger dogs. Every dog in our care has a unique story of survival, and potential adopters might be surprised by who is a good match for them.

“We are confident the right homes are out there and we urgently need to find them.”

Big dogs looking for homes at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

Assula was abandoned and left in an emaciated state but with time and care she has reached a healthy weight and has truly found her footing at the centre.

Center Manager Sally Jones said: “This larger than life girl is happy, affectionate and is gentle with everyone she meets and loves nothing more than fuss and companionship.

“She walks at a steady pace and is very content relaxing in our paddocks where she can potter about freely.

“Assula has also mixed well with a number of dogs and has enjoyed going off-site.”

Assula is one of the centre’s harder to rehome dogs so is looking for a confident and experienced owner of large breeds who can offer her structure and reassurance when she needs it.

“She did have the opportunity to be placed into a home and had the company of another dog,” said Sally. “However, when placed in a home she showed she could become protective of her owner and unsure of unfamiliar dogs when in busy public spaces.

“We know there is a perfect loving home where she can be cherished for the gentle companion she is. She has come a long way since arriving at Block Fen and we can’t wait to see where her journey next takes her.”

Ten-year-old Scarlett is also awaiting her forever home at Block Fen.

“Scarlett is a delightful senior lady who reminds us every day that age is just a number,” said Sally. “She may be older, but she still has a sparkle in her eye, a spring in her step, and plenty of love (and zoomies!) to give.”

When Scarlett first arrived, she was underweight and clearly had a tough past - but has proven to be one of the most affectionate, friendly souls you could meet.

Sally added: “She adores people, is eager to please, and never fails to make us laugh especially when she's tossing her toys around or having a cheeky run in the paddock.

“Although her mind is still young and playful, her body is beginning to show the natural signs of age. She still lives life to the fullest, but she will need a family who can support her and make sure she stays comfortable through her senior years.

“Scarlett doesn't belong in kennels; she belongs on a cozy bed, surrounded by love, warmth, and companionship. We really do hope we can find this special girl the retirement home she's been waiting for this Adoptober.”

Scarlett has previously lived with dogs, cats, and children, and with careful, gentle introductions, she may be able to do so again.

Dray is a two-year-old Cane Corso cross. “As a young dog he is eager to learn and is very polite on the lead,” said Sally. “

“Dray can be a little nervous when meeting new people, but as soon as he has settled, he is the happiest boy, so we would advise a couple of ‘meets’ at the centre to allow him to get to know any potential adopters.

“He loves playing with footballs, and enjoys being in a large space where he has the freedom to zoom around to his heart's content. He is often responsive when called and knowing he may get a treat improves this even more.”

Potential adopters will need a garden space with six foot-fence surrounding, and may benefit from prior experience with large breeds of dog. Dray may be able to live with children of secondary school age and who are experienced with larger breeds of dog.

"Dray would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, allowing him to receive all the attention he deserves. While he has some specific rehoming requirements that make him a bit harder to place, we believe he will be an absolutely wonderful companion for the right home.”

To express an interest in Assula, Scarlett or Dray,please fill out an online application form.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about dogs and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.