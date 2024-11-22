Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind Poundland's new app, Poundland Perks, rocked up this week at the Cygnets pre-school at Hampton Children and Family Centre at Hampton Hargate in Peterborough to give away free hot drinks.

The retailer is taking its Poundland Perks Caravan Café, supported by Nescafe right across the UK and this week it set up in Peterborough near the Poundland store in the Brotherhood Retail Park.

Nut later in the afternoon it made a special trip to the Children & Family Centre.

The children who use the pre-school were given a hot chocolate, biscuit and toy from the Perks caravan – with coffee, hot chocolate, biscuit and a special gift kindly donated by supplier Solent for parents.

Kids and families enjoting the arrival of the Poundland Perks caravan in Peterborough

This visit coincides with the Poundland Foundation’s charity partnership with Family Action, which runs the pre-school.

The discount retailer has donated £100,000 to Family Action to date, which has driven developments including the launch of an online support service for users of the charity’s services.

Poundland’s Emma Collins said: “We're thrilled the Poundland Perks caravan stopped by the centre to spread some festive cheer to local families as part of its national tour.

“At Poundland we're focused on supporting shoppers whose finances may be stretched this festive season and it was great to visit families ahead of Christmas.”

Family Action Early Years Manager, Karen Woodcock said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Poundland’s Café Perks caravan to the Hampton Children & Family Centre this week. “Family Action is dedicated to supporting every family, and the Poundland Foundation’s generosity has helped us reach even more families this year. Whether it’s through our online self-help resources, our Family Line helpline, or local services, we’re here to make a difference.” Cygnets is one of five early years settings run by Family Action in Peterborough, providing enriching learning experiences for young children and valuable support for parents and carers during these vital formative years.