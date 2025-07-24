Peterborough’s local theme parks up for National Awards

Four theme parks within an hour of Peterborough are celebrating nominations in this year’s UK Theme Park Awards.

Wicksteed Park, Fantasy Island, Bottons Pleasure Beach, and Twinlakes Park are all recognised in a range of categories, from Best Value to Best New Events. With the public vote now open, local families have the chance to show their support and help put these nearby attractions in the spotlight. The awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the very best of the UK’s theme park industry.

Wicksteed Park in Kettering, just a 40-minute drive from Peterborough, is nominated for Best Theme Park for Toddlers and Best Value. Known for its long history and family-friendly rides, the park continues to attract visitors of all ages with its traditional charm and open green spaces.

To the east, Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, has earned several nominations including Best Theme Park for Thrills, Best Seaside Park, and Best New Event for its immersive experiences. Located next to the beach, it’s a popular choice for day-trippers combining theme park fun with coastal relaxation.

Nearby, Bottons Pleasure Beach in Skegness also celebrates a nomination for Best Seaside Park, recognising its classic rides and long-standing role as a staple of British seaside entertainment.

Heading west, Twinlakes Park in Melton Mowbray has picked up nods in categories such as Best Theme Park for Families and Best Halloween Event for its family-friendly “Scream Park” transformation each October.

With over 35 parks represented and more than 20 award categories, the UK Theme Park Awards shine a spotlight on the best rides, events, attractions, and food offerings across the country. The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, and are now in their sixth year.

Public voting is open until late August, with winners revealed in September at a ceremony hosted at Wicksteed Park. Local residents are encouraged to cast their votes and support the parks that help make the East of England a fantastic place for family fun.

The public vote is now open at ukthemeparkawards.com